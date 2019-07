We have checked the forecast and it is expected to the perfect Sunday weather-wise.

Today promises to be dry and sunny with top temperatures reaching 20 to 25 degrees in light northeast to easterly breezes.

Slap on the sunscreen and plan a day outdoor, we smell BBQs across Co Leitrim today!!

Monday will also remain warm but scattered showers are expected.

