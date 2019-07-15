Gardaí appeal for witnesses following Donegal road traffic accident

Gardaí are investigating a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorcycle that occurred at approximately 3.30pm on Saturday, July 13 at Moness, Burt, Co Donegal.

A female pillion passenger, 27 years, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital and was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital. Her injuries are believed to be serious. A male driver, 33 years, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí in Burnfoot are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward, particularly any motorists who were travelling in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage. Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 9320547 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.