Diocese of Kilmore Diocesan changes 2019

Msgr Liam Kelly, the Diocesan Administrator, has announced the following changes in the Diocese of Kilmore

Fr Thomas Keogan, Administrator Kinlough/Glenade, to retire.

Fr Denis Murray, P.P. Carrigallen to retire and be resident priest in Derrylin.

Fr John Phair, P.P. Corlough/Templeport, to be P.P. in Kinlough/Glenade.

Fr Anthony Fagan, P.P. Dromahaire/Killargue, to be P.P. in Knockbride.

Fr Charlie O’Gorman, C.C. Cavan, to be P.P. in Killeshandra.

Fr Patrick Farrelly, P.P. Ballaghameehan, to retire and be resident priest in Lavey.

Fr John McMahon, P.P. Knockbride, to be P.P. in Carrigallen.

Fr Ultan McGoohan, Director of Pastoral Services and C.C. Teemore, to be P.P. in Bailieborough.

Fr Paul Casey, C.C. Belturbet, to be P.P. in Dromahaire/Killargue.

Fr Seán Maguire, C.C. Glencar to be P.P. in Corlough/Templeport.

Fr John Sexton, Chaplain St Clare’s Comprehensive School to also be Adm. in Ballaghameehan.

Fr Martin Gilcreest, C.C. Shercock, to be C.C. in Cavan.

Fr Rafal Siwek, on Sabbatical leave, to be C.C. in Shercock & Chaplain to Immigrant Communities.

Fr Callistus Isara, C.C. Munterconnaught to return to Nigeria.

Fr Joseph Long, C.C. Killeshandra, to be C.C. in Belturbet.

Fr Yusuf Bamai, C.C. Kilsherdany/Drung to be Adm. Kilsherdany/Drung.

Fr Samuel Kure to be C.C. in Glencar.

Fr Antony Kidarathil to be C.C. in Munterconnaught and to pursue post graduate studies.

All changes take effect on 31st August 2019.