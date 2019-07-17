Chris O'Dowd nominated for an Emmy

Chris O’Dowd from Boyle, Co Roscommon has been nominated in the outstanding actor in a short form comedy or drama series category for his his performance as Tom in State of the Union.

The series, which also stars Rosamund Pike, is about a married couple who meet at a pub each week before their therapy appointments to talk about their issues.

Irish actress Fiona Shaw received two nominations – one in the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series category for her performance as Carolyn Martens in Killing Eve and the second for her appearance on comedy series Fleabag as a counsellor.

Game of Thrones has smashed the record for the most Emmy nominations for a drama series in a single year earning 32 nominations in total.

Several big hitter dramas such as The Handmaid’s Tale are missing from the main categories. AMC’s Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul – received eight nominations.

HBO’s acclaimed limited series Chernobyl placed third overall this year with 19 nominations, ahead of perennial Emmys powerhouse Saturday Night Live with 18.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Amazon’s story of a 1950s housewife-turned-stand up comic, received 20 nominations.

