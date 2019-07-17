Carrick Town FC to host fundraising race night
The first race gets under starter's orders at 9pm this Thursday, July 18
Carrick Town FC is hosting a fundraising Race Night in Flynn's bar this Thursday, July 18.
There will be eight races, an auction race, fingerfood and an entertaining MC on the night.
The first race goes under starter''s orders at 9pm.
You can buy your horse on the night or from any player prior to the event.
All welcome so please come out and support this local club.
