CAB carry out two searches in Cavan-Monaghan area this morning as part of investigation into sale and supply of illegal drugs

The Criminal Assets Bureau conducted a search operation this morning, Thursday, July 18, in the Cavan Monaghan Garda Division in relation to the sale and supply of illegal drugs in the area.

This search operation was assisted by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Regional Armed Response Unit, and local Gardaí.

Two separate properties were searched as part of this operation. An Audi A4 car and a horsebox (pictured below) were seized.

No arrests have been made. The CAB investigation into the ownership of real estate property is progressing.