Funeral arrangements for Daniel Gill

The community of Drumsna and the surrounding area have come together to support the Gill and McNabola families following the sudden death of 13-year-old Daniel Gill.

Daniel is survived by his his heart broken parents Brian and Paula, sisters Shauna and Aideen, brother James, grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.

Remains will be reposing at his home today, Friday, 19th of July, from 3pm to 8pm and also on Saturday, 20th of July, from 3pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumsna at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Annaduff Cemetery. House private on Sunday please.

Please note: There will be a one-way system from the Kiltoghert Road leading to the Effernagh Road in place on Friday and Saturday.