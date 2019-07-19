Status Yellow rainfall warning in place for entire country today

A Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place for the entire country today.

Met Éireann are warning that rain will be heavy and thundery at times with a risk of flooding. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees. Light to moderate East or variable breezes will becoming fresh Northwest in the evening.

TONIGHT

Further heavy or thundery showers in the evening or at first tonight but becoming mainly dry overnight. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 12 degrees in fresh decreasing moderate Northwest winds.

The weather warning remains in place until 3am on Saturday, July 20.