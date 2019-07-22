Children’s waiting lists are growing

Sinn Féin TD for Sligo, Leitrim, North Roscommon and South Donegal Martin Kenny said today that the Irish Hospital Consultant’s Association #CARECANTWAIT is highlighting the dark corners of the health service from a clinical perspective.

Deputy Kenny said: “The Irish Hospital Consultant’s Association (IHCA) Care Can’t Wait campaign is highlighting the truth about the health service including the number of children waiting to see a consultant.

“There are more than 47,000 children waiting to see a paediatric consultant, up by 15,000 since 2016.

“In the same period, the number of children waiting to see a consultant for over 18 months grew by a staggering 11,044. Add to this, those children who are placed on adult waiting lists for conditions such as scoliosis and the situation is even more horrifying.

“Behind every name, there is a child in need of medical help, referred by their GP, because they was deemed to need specialist care. These children are suffering because they are waiting too long.

“The shortage of paediatric consultants across the State is the primary cause of the escalation of these waiting lists to dangerous and nearly unmanaged levels.

“If this is not urgently addressed, the waiting lists and the durations children spend on them will continue to grow out of control.”