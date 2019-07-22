Gardai are urging motorists to avail of alternative route as roadworks cause lengthy delays in Carrick-on-Shannon

According to AA Roadwatch, Gardaí are advising motorists to find an alternative route and avoid using the N4 through Carrick-on-Shannon after significant delays have arisen because of roadworks.

AA is reporting heavy traffic on the N4 heading into Carrick-on-Shannon from the Roscommon side and locally we are hearing reports that traffic is also backing up for motorists travelling into Carrick-on-Shannon from the Longford side of the town.