Cloudy conditions with rain and drizzle for most of Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon and Cavan

Today, Thursday, July 25 will start cloudy with rain and drizzle. The rain will spread eastwards later but it will become just light and patchy. It will brighten in the afternoon and evening with sunshine breaking through. Warm and humid, with maximum temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees. A breezy day with moderate to fresh southeasterly winds, strong along coasts.

TONIGHT

Dry in most areas, with clear spells, but some scattered showers will occur, most of them in parts of west Munster and Connacht. Still very mild, with minimum temperatures of 14 to 16 Celsius, in mostly moderate south to southeast winds, veering south to southwest. Winds will be fresh to strong in coastal areas.