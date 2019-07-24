Exciting racecard at Roscommon races

Roscommon stages it’s next fixture on Tuesday, the 6th August, with the first of seven scheduled races due off at 5.40pm

It is an all National Hunt card, featuring three hurdle races, three chases and a bumper. This meeting stages the first three year old hurdle race of the season, namely The Railway Bar 3-Y-O Maiden Hurdle.

Roscommon Racecourse would like to thank it’s generous sponsors for the evening and they include, The Railway Bay, Paul Byron Shoes, Class Grass, J. F. Hanley, Michael Holland Tyres and the EBF.

The best turned out prize in each race is sponsored by P & G Cards.

This meeting comes hot on the heels of the Galway Festival and racing is thriving in this part of the country. We have been very lucky this year in that our attendances have been very solid and as it is the holiday time, we do hope to see plenty of people here next month.

Racecourse Manager Michael Finneran would like to thank everyone who has supported the racecourse in whatever way for our earlier meetings this year and we do hope to see them all again at this meeting.

There is music in the main bar after the second last race with Billy Garvin.

Admission prices are - Adults €15.00, with OAP/Students €10.00 and the Ros Special is available to all which consist of, admission, race card, a two course meal and a €10 betting voucher for €35.00. There are also have attractive discounts on group bookings.

Enquiries: contact@roscommonracecourse.ie or Phone: 087 2203288