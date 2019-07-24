May Sammon Walk, Roll or Run in Leitrim raises over €5,400

The Annual 5K/10K May Walk, Run or Roll in memory of May Sammon took place in Aughnasheelin on Sunday May 26 and raised €5,418 for the North West Hospice and Cancer Research.

Over €53,000 has been raised by this event over the past eight years.

The presentation of the cheques to Mary Curran on behalf of The North West Hospice and Ena Barrett, Community Fundraiser with Irish Cancer Society (Connaught/Ulster) took place in Aughnasheelin Community Centre on Friday evening, July 12.

Congratulations, well done and thank you to the local May Walk Committee, all who helped to organise the event and assisted with its smooth running on the day. Thank you to all who took part, walked, ran, donated so generously, helped out on the day, baked, served tea/coffee or joined in the supportive atmosphere and raised this money for these very worthy charities that are so close to many of our hearts.

We won't give up till cancer does!!



Mary Curran sincerely thanked the organisers and all who helped raise the funds for the generous contribution which goes towards providing home care for those living with cancer. The North West Hospice are totally dependent on funding raised by events like this.

Ena Barrett, Cancer Research Community Fundraiser – Ulster Connaught North accepted the cheque on behalf of the Irish Cancer Society.

Speaking at the presentation on Friday evening Ena explained that The Irish Cancer Society are reliant on fundraising to enable them to provide services and invest in vital lifesaving and life changing research.

Ena said “In order to keep funding ground breaking research, we need your help”.

Ena thanked the local committee and everyone who comes out to support the event which takes place in Aughnasheelin each May and is now in its 8th year.

The Irish Cancer Society is Ireland's national cancer charity and their vision is a future without cancer.

The Irish Cancer Society is the largest independent funder of Cancer Research in Ireland. Ena said ‘we cannot provide these services without the support of our fundraisers and all who support them’.