New appointments in the Diocese of Ardagh & Clonmacnois

The following apopintments have been announced for Diocese of Ardagh & Clonmacnois:

Fr Owen Devaney, PP Mullahoran to retire;

Fr Aidan Ryan, PP Leamonaghan to be Spiritual Director, Irish College, Rome;

Fr Michael Scanlon, PP Cloghan / Banagher to retire;

Fr Patrick Kiernan, returning from Study Leave to be PP Cloghan / Banagher;

Fr Brendan O’Sullivan, CC Kiltoghert to be PP Leamonaghan;

Fr PJ Hughes, CC Leamonaghan to be PP Mullahoran

Fr Pierre Pepper, CC Cloghan / Banagher to be CC Athlone;

Fr Mark Bennett, CC Athlone to be CC Carrick-on-Shannon;

Fr Joseph Okere msp, CC Longford to further studies and resident priest Leamonaghan;

Fr Joseph Ukut msp, to be CC Longford;

The appointments will take effect from the weekend of 31st August/September 1.