Tullaghan’s Wild Atlantic Way chicken races and motorbike run

The sun may not have shone in Tullaghan last weekend, Friday, July 19 to Sunday, July 2, but that did not stop the fun, games, craic and entertainment and big turnout from the local community for two of Tullaghan Development Associations annual events.

Friday evenings events started with the Wild Atlantic Way Chicken races and BBQ. There was also face painting, balloon modelling, lucky dip and wet sponge throwing.

Tullaghan Development Association would like to thank our very generous race sponsors on the night, Gerry Mc Gurran Oil, Salty Fox Bundoran, Kevin Higgins, Tommy Higgins, Michael Goodwin Bike Stop, Ward Automation, BMG Hardware, Bouys And Gulls Cafe, Killian O'Kelly, John Morris Dew Drop Inn, Tullaghan Service Station, Anglers Rest Kinlough (Cubbys), and Tullaghan Ladies boxing Club.

We would like to thank Jim Gallagher and Mark Quinn for supplying food for the BBQ.

Our raffle on the night was very generously sponsored by: Valentine O’Kelly, James Early, Mary and Aiden Maguire, Karen Higgins, The Peak Restaurant, Surf Co Bundoran, Claudio's cafe and Justin Warnock.

Tullaghan Development Association would like to thank John Mc Gowan for his BBQ, Denise Gallagher for her expertise in cooking, Pauric and Bernice Gill, Louise Goodwin for their hens, and Ger Foy for her photography skills.

Also, we would like to thank Jim Mc Govern for his gazebos that helped keep everyone dry. Thank you to Festival Ink and the Balloon Man for entertaining kids big and small on the evening. We would also like to thank Marion Fitzgerald for all her continued help in promoting both events at Tullaghan, which has been invaluable publicity for the area. Also a big thanks to Rodger White and Martina Langan for helping out with the event.

We wish to thank Marie Doudican for helping on the sales desk for selling Tullaghan merchandise.

We would also like to thank Davy Regan and Rebecca Moore Hipwell for supplying cages for the hens and for also Davy for helping out on the day. Also to the team at Tullaghan community centre on the social schemes who made the sponge boards and who provided a lot of help in getting the event organised.

As always to our local community who never leave us short of volunteers to help at these events your help is invaluable. We would also like to thank Leitrim Local Community Development Committee and Leitrim County Council for helping to fund the event.

While Sunday wasn't the best weather wise, we also got a great turnout for our annual Motorbike run. Ger Foy once again turned up to take photographs while refreshments were served by Marie Rodgers, Frances Dowdican and Pauline McGovern. A big thank you to you all. We would also like to thank Gordon Rowntree, Molly Finn and Eamon Rodgers for their donations. A special mention to Seamus at Elite Catering who supplied the food, and who vey generously part sponsored the event.

Despite the weather not going our way a great weekend was had by everyone in Tullaghan and always a great show of community support and resilience was shown and as you can see, it takes a lot of people to help us to get such a big event organised and we would like to thank all the locals that helped make the weekend such a success.