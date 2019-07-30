Tuesday, July 30 will be cloudy with showers across Connacht

This morning will be cloudy across Connacht with outbreaks of showery rain, over much of the province. The rain will be heavy at times. Western parts of Galway and Mayo will stay mainly dry. This afternoon, rain will become lighter and patchy and some bright or sunny intervals will develop. Highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees with light to moderate northwest breezes.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be mainly dry with a good deal of cloud and some clearer intervals. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.