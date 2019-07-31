Cloudy but dry conditions for Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon and Cavan today

Rather cloudy this morning with a few patches of rain or drizzle. Becoming drier this afternoon with bright or sunny spells developing and just isolated showers. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees in mostly light, variable or northwest winds.

TONIGHT

Dry tonight with variable cloud and clear spells. A few mist patches will form in the light northwest or variable breezes. Minimum temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.