Deaths in Leitrim, Thursday, August 1, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Tommy (Spike Jnr.) McCormack, Tarmon, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Spike Jnr will be sadly missed by his loving wife Karen, his heartbroken family and by everyone who knew him. Funeral arrangements later.

Michael Campbell, Aughoo, Belcoo, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Michael Campbell, Aughoo, Belcoo, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully, at his residence. Remains reposing at the family home today Thursday from 2pm until 10pm. House private at all other times. Remains will arrive to St. Joseph's Church, Cashel, on Friday for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director Garrison or any family member.

Mary Campbell, Killester, Dublin / Belleek, Fermanagh



Mary Campbell, Killester, Dublin, formerly of Belleek, Co. Fermanagh and late of RTE News at the Mater Private Hospital; beloved wife of Paul Torsney, very sadly missed by her loving family, mother Ellen, brothers Sean (Mary), Brendan (Geraldine) and Fergal (Ruth), sister Helen (Peter), nieces Jenny and Caitlín, nephews Evan and James, sister-in-law Joan, her many friends and work colleagues. Cremation has taken place. A Funeral Mass will take place in St. John the Baptist Church, Toura, Belleek on Saturday, 3rd August, at 11am. Interment of ashes immediately thereafter in adjoining cemetery.

Terry Leyden, Friarstown, Dromahair, Leitrim



Terry, dearly loved husband of Anne and loving and devoted dad to Michael, Terence and Philip. Sadly missed by his sister Pauline (Scully), grandchildren Pierce, Cody and Alex, relatives and friends. Reposing at the home of his son Michael and daughter-in-law Jean at Friarstown on Thursday and Friday from 4- 8pm both days. Removal on Saturday to St. Mary's Church, Killenummery for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Creevelea Abbey New Cemetery. House private on Saturday morning, please.

John Patrick Carroll, Drumgowna, Mohill, Leitrim / Cloone, Leitrim



The death has occurred of John Patrick Carroll, Drumgowna, Mohill and formerly of Edergole, Cloone, Co. Leitrim Tuesday 30th July 2019 at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his infant daughter; Mary Margaret, his brothers; Peter Joseph (P.J.) and Charlie, his sisters; Eleanora, Elizabeth and Margaret. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife; Mary, daughter; Noelle (McHugh), son; John, son-in-law; Paul, daughter-in-law; Maria (Noonan), sister Bridie (London), sisters-in-law, beloved grandchildren; Aoife, Niamh, Cait and James, cousins, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Remains reposing at the residence of his daughter; Noelle McHugh at Bunnybeg, Eslin, Co. Leitrim (Eircode N41 F671) on today Thursday from 5-9pm. Remains to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Cloone on Friday (2nd August) for Funeral Mass at 2pm followed by burial to the local cemetery. House private outside reposing hours please.

Rose Gormley (née Keegan), Farnaught, Mohill, Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Rose Gormley (née Keegan) of Farnaught, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, Tuesday 30th July 2019 peacefully at Sunset Lodge, St. Joseph's Hospital, Longford. Predeceased by her husband P.J. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by hers sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at St. Joseph's Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford on Thursday from 3-5pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Gortletteragh to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial to Gortletteragh Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to The Patient Comfort Fund, Sunset Lodge, St. Joseph's Hospital, Longford.

Paul Elliot, Keavenys Lane, Tonaphubble, Sligo / Manorhamilton, Leitrim



Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Cherished father of Marie (Elliot Kelly), Pauline, Noreen (Cullen), Joanne (Keenan), Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Charlie and Patsy, sister Marie (Conlon), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home from 5 -9pm on Thursday evening. Removal on Friday to Saint Anne’s Church, Sligo, to arrive for Mass of Christian burial at 11.30am. Cremation to follow at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, at approximately 3.30pm.

Maureen Smyth (née Daly), 7 O'Callaghan's Tce., Granard, Longford



Died 30/07/2019,unexpectedly, at her home. Predeceased by her husband, Jack. Sadly missed and always remembered by her loving family, sons Mario, Brendan, Gerard, Philip, Kevin and David. Daughters Elizabeth and Mona, all her adored grandchildren with a special mention for Gavin, great grandchildren, brothers Willie and Vincent, sisters Vera and Josie, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass today Thursday at noon in St. Mary’s Church, Granard followed by burial in Granardkill Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.