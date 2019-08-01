Water restriction finally lifted in Swanlinbar, West Cavan

Irish Water have lifted the “Do Not Use, Do Not Wash” water restriction in Swanlinbar, West Cavan.

Following water quality sampling it was confirmed the water is now safe to drink due to operational measures implemented at the water treatment plant.

Irish Water say the measures will “safeguard the drinking water on this supply for the future”.

“Customers can now use and consume their water as normal,” the statement says, “The water restriction was issued following consultation with the HSE due to high levels of chlorine in the water. This was detected during routine water sampling.”

Peter Gallagher, Irish Water’s Asset Operations Lead for Cavan, spoke of discomoding customers for the five week period: “Irish Water and Cavan County Council are aware of the inconvenience this notice caused for customers on this scheme. We would like to apologise to these customers and thank them for their patience while necessary works were underway to improve performance at the plant and ensure the water was fit for consumption. We would like to reassure all of the customers supplied by the Swanlinbar Public Water Supply that their drinking water is now safe to use and consume.”



A brief statement from the HSE also confirmed the lifting of the restrictions: “The remedial works have been completed and have been satisfactory."



Irish Water, Cavan County Council and the HSE will continue to meet and review ongoing process control, monitoring and testing of the drinking water supply. The Irish Water Customer Contact Centre (1850 278 278) is available to answer customers’ queries in relation to the lifting of this notice. Further information is available on the website at www.water.ie

