Ballinamore ring road not the responsibility of Leitrim County Council

Leitrim County Council have said they are working with the new owners of The Rock development to get everything in order for them to take in charge the ring road also known as the "Tesco road" in Ballinamore.



At the moment the ring road around the town and the footpaths are the responsibility of the company behind The Rock, which includes the building where Tesco and Fresh Today are located.



Senior council engineer Darragh O’Boyle said the new owners have to do some works before the road can be declared a public road, but documents are being prepared for the final take over. He said the council are working with the company to help speed up the process.



Cllr Caillian Ellis had raised issues over the state of the footpaths along the road and asked the council to fix them. He was told the road and the footpath are not yet the responsibility of Leitrim County Council.

