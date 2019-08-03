Fermanagh man sent forward for trial

At last week’s sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court, Hugh Crumlish, 69 Trasna Way, Lisnaskea, Co Fermanagh was sent forward for trial at the next sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon Circuit Court.

State Solicitor for Co Leitrim, Noel Farrell said a book of evidence had been served on the defendant and the DPP consented to him being sent forward for trial in relation to a charge of producing an axe while committing an act of criminal damage and breaking a rear windscreen window at Main St, Carrick-on-Shannon on March 15, 2015.

Legal aid was granted to Hugh Sheerin and one counsel with the defendant remanded on bail to appear before Carrick-on-Shannon Circuit Court on November 12.