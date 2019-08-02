The Village Spot Festival in Leitrim Village this weekend

This August Bank Holiday weekend sees the return of The Village Spot Festival, 50 years after the inaugural festival.

Two big concerts and a family funday are the focus of the festival this year.



The music on Saturday, August 3 and Sunday, August 4 will be out at the Leitrim Gaels Community field with bar and marquee there to ensure two great nights of dancing.

On Saturday, August 3 Brendan Kelly will take to the stage at 9.30pm followed by Johnny Brady. DJ John Kelly will close the night.



On Sunday, August 4 The Village Spot Family Fun Day will run from 3-6pm with a host activities for all the family!

On Sunday night Clodagh Lawlor opens the music with Cliona Hagan playing the main event followed by DJ John Kelly.

Tickets for both nights music are available on the door on the night.



A bus will be available to transport patrons both nights from the pump in Leitrim Village.

