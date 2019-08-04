Ex garda warned he is ‘a bit long in the tooth for this type of thing’

A former member of An Garda Siochana with 35 years experience was given the benefit of the probation act when he appeared before Judge Kevin P Kilrane at last Tuesday’s sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.

Chris Gildea, 17 Thorndale, Leterkenny, Co Donegal appeared to face a charge of being intoxicated to such an extent as to be a danger to himself or others.

Insp Frank Finn gave evidence against Mr Gildea saying on April 2, 2019 gardaí received a report of a drunken male in Dromod train station, Clooncolry, Dromod who was said to have been abusive to Irish Rail staff and customers on the train.

Insp Finn said: “He was unable to stand up and didn’t know where he was.”

Defending solicitor Colm Conway said: “His brother was ill and he had consumed alcohol on the train en-route to visit his brother in Carrick-on-Shannon.”

Mr Conway added Mr Gildea got off at the wrong station and that he is “very embarrassed.”

Addressing the court Mr Gildea said: “I was very tired, nodding off and when the train stopped I thought I was in Carrick-on-Shannon. I got disorientated; I must have got a blackout. This never happened me before; I don’t want to be here.”

Having heard the evidence Judge Kilrane said: “You’re getting a bit long in the tooth for this type of thing. You should look out for yourself.”

The defendant was given the benefit of the probation act in relation to a charge of being intoxicated to such an extent as to be a danger to himself or others.

A charge of threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour in a public place was struck out by Judge Kilrane.