Tributes paid to the late Terry Leyden, Dromahair

Tributes have been paid to Terry Leyden, Dromahair, following his sudden passing yesterday, Wednesday.

A stalwart of St Patrick's GAA club, Dromahair, Terry was also heavily involved in the local heritage group.

Terry is survived by his wife Anne and sons Michael, Terry and Philip.

He will repose at the home of his son Michael and daughter in-law Jean from 4pm-8pm today, Thursday and tomorrow, Friday before removal to St Mary's Church, Killenummery. The funeral mass will take place on Saturday at 12pm with burial afterwards in Creevelea.