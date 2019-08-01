Leitrim swimmers begin quest to become first women to swim length of River Shannon

Three local swimmers today began their quest to become the first women to successfully swim the length of the River Shannon.

Eileen Maxwell and her daughter Heather from Annaduff along with Toni McGlynn are experienced open-water swimmers but are now taking on their toughest challenge to date as they bid to raise much needed funds for A Lust for Life and the Irish Cancer Society.

DAY 1

I am delighted to announce the ladies have started their swim this morning. Thank you to all who came out and a special thank you to Fr Tom for arriving early and blessing our swimmers and sending them off on a safe journey . pic.twitter.com/ANV7Avu9zF August 1, 2019

To date only two people, Dean Hall from America and Irishman Paddy McDonnell have swam the 260km length of the river but the three local women are hoping to soon add their names to that list.

Eileen, Heather and Toni have been securing sponsorship over the past few months in order to finance the swim which will take 3/4 weeks to complete. They have also set-up a GoFundMe page and have enlisted the assistance of an accountant to closely monitor all monies that are donated. Every cent after their expenses have been covered will be split between A Lust for Life and the Irish Cancer Society.

If you would like to assist the ladies on their mission you can do so by clicking here.

