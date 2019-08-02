No swimming at Rosses Point or Mullaghmore this weekend

The public are advised to not go swimming at Mullaghmore and Rosses Point beaches in Sligo this weekend.

While the weather is predicted to give some sunshine, two Sligo beaches will be missing out on the Bank Holiday rush. slifo County Council erected signs of Bathing Water Prohibition notices at both beaches yesterday.

Sligo County Council stated, "Bathing Water monitoring was carried out in accordance with regulatory requirements on 29th July 2019 at County Sligo’s five bathing water beaches.

"Microbiological analysis on the samples taken at Mullaghmore beach and Rosses Point Beach were non-compliant with Bathing Water Regulations; high levels of Intestinal Enterococci were present in the sample.

In order to protect bathers’ health, Sligo County Council in accordance with National Protocol erected a Bathing Water Prohibition Notice at both beaches on Thursday, August 1.

The Prohibition Notice will remain in place until it is proven that there is no risk to bathers. It is hoped that the Prohibition Notice will be removed over the weekend but the likely cause of increased bacteria levels are unknown.

