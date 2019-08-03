Keadue to represent Ireland in Entente Florale 2020

The picturesque village of Keadue in north Co Roscommon has been honoured as the village selected to represent Ireland in Entente Florale Europe Competition 2020 having been nominated by National Tidy Towns under the Department of Rural and Community Development.

This is Keadue's second time to be chosen to participate in the competition

In 2003 Keadue was awarded a Silver Medal in the same competition.

What is the Entente Florale?

The European Association for Flowers and Landscape is an international non-profit association, and its overall aims are social and cultural development to enhance Horticulture, Tourism and Environment.

For realising these aims it encourages actions that foster a better quality of life for urban dwellers.

The association organises an international competition known as ‘Entente Florale Europe’, in order to promote a greener and more pleasant environment in European towns and villages and to facilitate international contacts among the participants, based on reference towns and villages network.

Through this annual competition, public authorities, private bodies and individuals are encouraged to cooperate in beautifying their towns and villages thereby improving the quality of life for both inhabitants and visitors, by the planting of flowers and shrubs, by the development and maintenance of green spaces and parks and by generally fostering development which is ecologically and environmentally sensitive.