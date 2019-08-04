Deaths in Leitrim area - Sunday, August 4

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Annie Foster, Drumreilly, Garadice, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim



Annie Foster, Drumreilly, Garadice, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Oakview Nursing Home, Belturbet, Co Cavan on Saturday, 3rd August, 2019. Sadly missed by her cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Lawlor's Funeral Home, Ernehill, Belturbet on Sunday from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Aughawillan with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen Foley, Drumcondra, Ballintogher, Co Sligo

Kathleen Foley, Drumcondra, Ballintogher, Co. Sligo, on Friday, 2nd August 2019, peacefully at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. Removal from the Church View Funeral Home, Collooney on Monday, 5th August, at 10.50am to St. Theresa's Church, Ballintogher to arrive for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30am. Interment afterwards at St. Nathy's Cemetery, Collooney.

Tommy (Spike Jnr.) McCormack, Tarmon, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Suddenly and unexpectedly in Croatia. He will be dearly missed by his heartbroken wife Karen, his parents Tommy & Teresa, sisters Elaine, Majella, Leona and his beloved twin Emma, parents-in-law Joe & Rita Guthrie, sisters-in-law Michelle & Danielle, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and his extended family. 'Spike' was loved far and wide and he will be sadly missed by all his neighbours, work colleagues, those who knew him through his many sporting endeavours and by his huge circle of friends. Reposing at his family home in Tarmon, Ballinamore on Monday, August 5th from 12 noon until 5pm. (Family time thereafter). Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore on Monday evening arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon followed by burial in Oughteragh cemetery, Ballinamore. Family Flowers only please, donations, in lieu, if desired to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

