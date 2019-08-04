Man who was seriously assaulted pronounced dead

Gardaí from Ballymahon, Co Longford attended a serious assault incident which occurred outside a licensed premises in Foigha, Co. Longford on Thursday evening, August 1, at approximately 5.30pm.

A male (50s) was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar with serious injuries and was pronounced dead this afternoon, Sunday, August 4, 2019.

Shortly after the incident on Thursday, August 1, a male in his 30s was arrested in connection with this incident and detained at Longford Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Parkgate St, Dublin 8 yesterday, Saturday, August 3.

A post mortem examination will be carried out tomorrow, Monday, August 5, and the local Coroner has been notified.

Investigations are continuing.