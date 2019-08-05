Changes in times for funeral arrangements for Tommy 'Spike' McCormack Junior

Tommy (Spike Jnr.) McCormack, Tarmon, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Suddenly and unexpectedly in Croatia. He will be dearly missed by his heartbroken wife Karen, his parents Tommy & Teresa, sisters Elaine, Majella, Leona and his beloved twin Emma, parents-in-law Joe & Rita Guthrie, sisters-in-law Michelle & Danielle, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and his extended family. 'Spike' was loved far and wide and he will be sadly missed by all his neighbours, work colleagues, those who knew him through his many sporting endeavours and by his huge circle of friends. Reposing at his family home in Tarmon, Ballinamore on Monday August 5th from 3pm until 6pm. (Family time thereafter). Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore on Monday evening arriving at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon followed by burial in Oughteragh cemetery, Ballinamore. Please note the change in time for hours of reposing. Family time outside of reposing hours. Please honour this request.