Leitrim deaths - Monday, August 5, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Tommy (Spike Jnr.) McCormack, Tarmon, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

(Change in times)

Suddenly and unexpectedly in Croatia. He will be dearly missed by his heartbroken wife Karen, his parents Tommy & Teresa, sisters Elaine, Majella, Leona and his beloved twin Emma, parents-in-law Joe & Rita Guthrie, sisters-in-law Michelle & Danielle, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and his extended family. 'Spike' was loved far and wide and he will be sadly missed by all his neighbours, work colleagues, those who knew him through his many sporting endeavours and by his huge circle of friends. Reposing at his family home in Tarmon, Ballinamore on Monday August 5th from 3pm until 6pm. (Family time thereafter). Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore on Monday evening arriving at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon followed by burial in Oughteragh cemetery, Ballinamore. Please note the change in time for hours of reposing. Family time outside of reposing hours. Please honour this request.

Annie Foster, Drumreilly, Garadice, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Annie Foster, Drumreilly, Garadice, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Oakview Nursing Home, Belturbet, Co Cavan on Saturday, 3rd August, 2019. Sadly missed by her cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass today, Monday at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Aughawillan with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen Foley, Drumcondra, Ballintogher, Co Sligo

Kathleen Foley, Drumcondra, Ballintogher, Co. Sligo, on Friday, 2nd August 2019, peacefully at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. Removal from the Church View Funeral Home, Collooney today, Monday, 5th August, at 10.50am to St. Theresa's Church, Ballintogher to arrive for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30am. Interment afterwards at St. Nathy's Cemetery, Collooney.

May they all Rest in Peace.