VIDEO

Watch: Save Leitrim Biodiversity Family Day - choose communities not conifers

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Watch: Save Leitrim Biodiversity Family Day - choose communities not conifers

Beautiful Leitrim showcased at Save Leitrim Biodiversity Family Day

Mount Allen Eco Farm, Drumshanbo showcased the beautiful and wild landscape of the county at Save Leitrim's information day and fundraising on Saturday, August 3.

The event included cakes, a farm walk, a magic trail, musical games, art and events to entertain the entire family.

There were nature activities and wooden games, information and woodland trails.

And the result was very evocative. Watch a synopsis of the day below with music by Kila.

Also watch: Charlie McGettigan releases new song Drumshanbo Town