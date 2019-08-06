Kilmore man appointed as General Secretary of agricultural consultants body

Breian Carroll has been appointed to the position of General Secretary of the Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA).

Breian from Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon, is a former President of ACA and is Managing Director of Carroll Consultancy, an Agricultural Advisory firm based in Swinford, Co Mayo.

Owen O’Driscoll President of ACA said he was delighted to inform ACA members of this appointment. ‘We are entering a very challenging and critical stage for our members and our farmer clients’ O’Driscoll stated.

He added ‘Private advisors and consultants are the largest farm advisory body in Ireland. There are numerous challenges in the agricultural sector such as climate change, water quality, biodiversity, nitrates regulations and continued income pressures and our farmer clients will need our help to guide them.

Breian’s appointment is a fundamental part of our long term plan and ACA members and our national council are enthusiastic with this development and our future as advisors’.

Speaking on his appointment, Breian Carroll said ‘I am looking forward tremendously to working with all stakeholders across the industry. The members of ACA are a very important communication channel to farmers and their families and we will need support to bring all the latest information and research to our clients’.

He concluded by stating ‘My appointment to the position of General Secretary in ACA is an acknowledgement and commitment by our Association and its members that we want to be part of and contribute to the future direction of the agricultural industry and farm advisory service in this country’.