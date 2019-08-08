Leitrim Garda had to jump out of the way of stolen Dublin taxi

A young man from Dublin was convicted and sentenced to five months in prison for being in a vehicle without consent after travelling from Dublin to Carrick-on-Shannon.



Jason Collins, Ledroy House, 12/14 Eden Quay, Dublin was convicted and sentenced to five months in prison and had a four year disqualification from driving imposed for being in a vehicle which was taken without consent from Dublin at Priests Lane, Townparks, Carrick-on-Shannon on May 3, 2019.



He was also convicted and sentenced to five months in prison and had a four year driving disqualification imposed to run concurrently for dangerous driving at Attirory, Carrick-on- Shannon on the same date.

Solicitor Niamh McGovern said her client pleaded guilty to all charges.



Probation officer Oliver Fallon said the 18-year-old defendant is known to the Probation Service and has been in and out of care since 2010.

He told the court there is no known abuse of drugs or alcohol on this man's file.



Ms McGovern said her client did not have an easy background and has spent quite a lot of time in custody.

Judge Kevin Kilrane said the 18-year-old Dublin man was part of the “unlawfully taking” of a taxi from Dublin.

There were three other people in the taxi and it is understood they were driving to Donegal when they encountered an organised Garda checkpoint.



“They met a checkpoint at Attirory, Carrick-on-Shannon which they sped through and then abandoned the car,” Judge Kilrane summarised.

The judge noted the defendant’s “string of convictions” and commented “the garda at the checkpoint had to jump out of the way.”



The five month concurrent prison sentence which was handed down on at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court on July 26 and back dated to include custody from May 7, 2019.

