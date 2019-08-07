Full time training course in Carrick-on-Shannon commencing September 2019

Programme Aim



The aim of this programme is to enable the learner to develop the relevant knowledge, skills and competence to work under supervision in the private security industry as a static Security Officer and a Door Security Person (DSP), or to progress to further education and or training or employment. This QQI Level 4 course is the minimum standard required to apply for a Security Guarding or Door Security Licence from the PSA (Private Security Authority).

In the last two years the rate of pay for a newly trained Security Officer has increased from €10.75 to €11.35 in 2018 and 11.65 in June 2019

Door Security companies pay from €12.00 – €15.00 per hour. An experienced corporate security officer can now command €15.00 – €20.00 per hour. The larger security companies also offer life assurance, workplace pensions, group health schemes and pay Sunday and Bank Holiday premium rates.

In this growing economy there is a constant shortage of security officers with some companies now running “Open Days” where trained security officers can walk in for interview. The only requirement being that you have completed the QQI Level 4 training course and you hold a valid PSA (Private Security Authority) Licence.

For more information on this course log onto www.fetchcourses.ie

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

Education: No formal education or qualifications are required although applicants may have participated in primary and secondary education. Applicants will be expected to demonstrate a standard of knowledge, skill and competence equivalent to NFQ Level 3 when accessing a Level 4 programme.

Aptitude: Applicants must have a motivation to learn, an interest in the subject and the ability to acquire the knowledge, skills and competencies set out in the course.

Previous Experience: Applicants must be able to demonstrate a moderate range of knowledge, skills and competencies relevant to the course and be able to work under direction with some ability to work on their own initiative.

COURSE CONTENT



Induction

Guarding Skills Guarding Skills (4N1118) QQI

Door Security Procedures Door Security Procedures (4N1114) QQI

Career Planning

Safe Pass

Manual Handling

Where?

Location: The Hive

Castlecara Rd, Attifinlay,

Carrick-On-Shannon, Co. Leitrim

When?

Commencing: Monday September 9th 2019

(subject to suitable numbers)

Duration: 8 weeks

Full details available on our website www.sligotrainingcentre.ie

Further information available from Course Recruitment, MSLETB Training Centre, Sligo, F91 N284.

Phone: 071 915 9514 or 071 915 5935

Reception: 071 915 9500

Or email: trainingcentresligo@msletb.ie

An information session/interviews and a written English Language Test for this course is scheduled for Tuesday, August 20 at 10:30 am in the MSLETB offices, Market Yard, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim.