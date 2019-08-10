Celebrating 25 years of the Shannon-Erne Waterway in Ballinamore

To mark the 25th Anniversary of the opening of the Shannon-Erne waterway, Waterways Ireland and the Heritage Boat Association have put together an exhibition Reflections of the Shannon-Erne Waterway.

This interesting exhibition reflects on the Waterway and its history dating back to the Ballinamore-Ballyconnell canal.

The exhibition is on display in Ballinamore Library and can be viewed during library opening hours: Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10am to 1.30pm and 2.30 to 5.30pm; Tuesday and Thursday 10am to 1.30pm and 2.30 to 8pm; Saturday 10am to 1.30pm and 2.30pm to 5pm. This is a free event with all welcome.