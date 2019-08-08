Large crowds expected for the Lough Gill Swim Family Fest Day

The Lough Gill Northwest Hospice swim is now in its 9th year and with over €250,000 raised to date for the North West Hospice, the 2019 event looks set to be bigger than ever.

There are three elements to the swim itself, the first element is the 10k from Park’s Castle to the Boat house on the Back Avenue, the second element is the relay which takes place at the pontoon area, and the newest element is the skins/ wetsuit one mile swim.

The finish area is at the Boathouse and always has a fantastic festival atmosphere with music activities for children and families.

Speaking to Scruffy Duffy, Lough Gill Family Fest “from year to year the event is growing and we expect crowds in 2019 to be the largest ever. Our main sponsor Abbott Ireland have been very supportive of the event again this year. They allow us to have a super line up of activities for the event, Dinky Diggers, Giant Bounce Castles, Crazy Golf, Face Painting, Giant Connect 4, Arts and Crafts, Precious Pet Experience, and the Scruffy Duffy Show some of the many activities planned. The event will take place on Saturday, August 17 from 1.30-5pm at Back Avenue, Sligo."