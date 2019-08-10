Cannabis grow house discovered in Leitrim

A cannabis grow house has been discovered in Co. Leitrim.

Manorhamilton Gardaí, supported by the Regional Support Unit and Divisional Drugs Unit, searched a property in Kiltyclogher on Wednesday where 50 cannabis plants were discovered along with cultivation equipment.

The plants and equipment have a combined estimated value of €28,500.

A man in his 30s was arrested and taken to Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station.

He was later released after being detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.