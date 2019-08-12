Bright start to the day in Leitrim but showers on the way

Mainly dry with good sunshine at first today. However, cloud will build up and showers in the west will become widespread by early afternoon. Later in the afternoon it will become drier in the west. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.

TONIGHT

Showers will gradually die out early tonight and skies will clear. Another cool night with lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in just light breezes.