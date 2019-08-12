Leitrim County Council to sign contracts for social housing in Carrick-on-Shannon

Leitrim County Council are hoping to sign contracts for a new social housing estate at Autumn View, Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon shortly.



The tender process for the 27 new social houses got underway last October and at the time construction was expected to commence earlier this year.



The proposed development will comprise the construction of a total of 27 dwelling units of six semi detached single storey two bed units, one detached single story two bed unit, 12 semi detached two bed units and eight semi detached three bed units.

The proposed site, which consists of 1.13 hectares, is a green field site.



The development is understood to cost about €5.5 million.



Leitrim County Council informed the paper “Following a call for tenders for the housing development project in Autumn View, Carrick-on-Shannon last October/November, a number of tenders were received from various contractors.

“The tender assessment process is now fully complete and we hope to sign the contract documents with the building contractor that submitted the winning tender in the coming weeks. It is anticipated that works will begin shortly thereafter.”

