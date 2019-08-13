The weather is looking good for today

Today will be a dry day in most parts of the province, with sunny spells, but a few scattered showers are possible, mainly near coasts. Cloud will increase from the southwest and a few spots of light rain or drizzle may develop later. Maximum temperatures 15 to 19 Celsius, in mostly light southwest or variable breezes, later becoming southeasterly or variable.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy overnight, with rain and drizzle becoming more widespread, but there will be some dry intervals also. Mild, with minimum temperatures of 12 to 14 Celsius, in light southeasterly breezes.