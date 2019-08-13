Over 400 Leitrim students collect Leaving Cert results today

408 Leitrim students receive the results of their leaving certificate exam today - a day earlier than in previous years.

Students will meet at the seven secondary schools in the county today or access their results online this morning from 10am.

Official CAO results and college places will be offered from Wednesday, August 15.

This year, five students achieved eight H1s in the exam and 235 received more than six H1s.

More details to follow from Leitrim schools.