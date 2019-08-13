Happy students in Carrick Community School

Carrick-on-Shannon Community School Principal Adrian Jackson said the school had a great set of results this year and there were lots of happy students leaving the school after collecting their results this morning.

The school had 100 Leaving Cert and eight Leaving Cert Applied students this year covering 17 optional subjects.

Mr Jackson said they haven't yet analysed individual subjects but are at the moment looking to see have students reached the targets they set for themselves.

He congratulated all the students and encouraged them to spend time with their family and all the people who helped them to achieve those results over the past four or five years.