Advice to students looking for accommodation

Every year around this time thousands of students will be offered places in third level educational institutions. This always commences a frantic scramble for rental accommodation.

Unfortunately, the Irish State has not made the provision of private rental accommodation an attractive proposition for investors and there is less rental accommodation available than is required.

Students need to be vigilant when renting accommodation. The IPOA suggest that prospective tenants ask their prospective landlords for confirmation of ownership for the property being rented, e.g. sight of insurance documentation or LPT receipt. By doing this there will be a transparent identification processes in place, which will help protect them and eliminate fraud.

According to Stephen Faughnan IPOA Chairman “It is sad that such precautions need to be taken, but as with all sectors criminals are prepared to take advantage at any given chance and we must endeavour to protect our members and their tenants”.

Students new to the market should familiarise themselves with the law around the sector and a good place to start is on the Residential Tenancies Board website www.rtb.ie.

Students and renters need to be cautious when paying money. Before you pay any money make sure to have inspected the property and satisfy yourself that the property is suitable for your requirements.

When satisfied make payment and get a receipt from the person whom you have identified as the owner/agent.

Don’t be afraid to ask any question as the legitimate person will not mind you being careful, remember it’s your money and protect your interest.

Most landlord and tenant relationships work well, research carried out in 2009, commissioned by the Residential Tenancies Board, outlined that 90% of students were satisfied or very satisfied with their accommodation and only 5% showing some form of dissatisfaction with their landlord.

This confirms very favourably with the Irish Property Owners Association survey carried out by Millward Brown IMS in 2002, Private Rental Sector Tenant Research which outlined a similar satisfaction rate.

Other items that were highlighted in the Students Private Rented Sector Report are: -

48.1 per cent live in house share or 38.7% in apartment blocks.

Cost was considered the most important factor influencing choice of accommodation.

2/3rds of parents helped to pay for their accommodation.