Deaths in Leitrim on Thursday, August 15, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Sean McHugh, Clontarf, Dublin / Swanlinbar, Cavan



Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Mater Hospital Dublin surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his sister Pauline, Deeply regretted by his brothers Fr Pat, Ben, Gabriel, Brendan, sisters Maura & Ann, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and extended family.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon in the Church of Visitation of The Blessed Virgin Mary, Fairview, Dublin 3. Burial will take place afterwards in Killaduff Cemetery, Swanlinbar arriving at 4.30pm approx.

Brian O'Boyle, Naas, Kildare/Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Brian O'Boyle, Naas, Co. Kildare / Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Suddenly, Saturday 10th of August. Predeceased by his father Gerry and nephew Rían Shortall. Dearly missed by his loving wife Ruth, son Jim, daughter Orla, mother Mary, sisters Aileen Conlon (Carrick-on-Shannon), Grainne Boyce (Dublin) and Sheelagh Shortall (Dublin), brothers Sean (Carrick-on-Shannon) and Darragh (Leitrim Village), mother in law Bertha Patterson, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, large circle of friends and work colleagues (Bus Eireann). Removal this Thursday morning to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning, please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Pieta House.

Teresa O'Beirne, Gortnacloy, Elphin, Roscommon

At Sligo University Hospital. Teresa will be sadly missed by her loving partner Patrick (Harrington), her cherished children Sean and Amy, her parents Danny and Teresa, sisters Ann and Eileen, brothers Danny, Francis and Michael, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Thursday (15th August) at 11.30am in St Patrick's Church, Elphin. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Elphin.

Jim Maguire, Aughnakelly, Swanlinbar, Cavan and late of Freer Road, Aston, Birmingham, England

Peacefully in Birmingham, Jim's remains will arrive to Saint Mary's Church Swanlinbar and his burial will be in Saint Naile's Cemetery Kinawley. Funeral arrangements later.

Florence (Fongie) Connolly, Felton Road, Boyle, Roscommon

The sudden death has occurred of Florence (Fongi) Connolly, Felton Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon on the 3rd of August 2019. Deeply regretted by her loving partner James, her heartbroken children Jennifer and Stephen, grandchildren Josh, Kelly, Izzy and Sienna, her brothers and sisters, Gerard, Patricia (Pat), Thomas, Patrick (Patsy), Bernie, Edel, David and Mary Theresa, her nieces and nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Florence will be reposing in Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, on Thursday 15th August from 3.30pm to 6.30pm arriving to St Joseph's Church, Boyle at 7pm. Funeral Mass Friday 16th August at 11am with burial afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle.

Rita McManus nee Gaffney,Milltown, Belturbet, Co. Cavan

Rita McManus nee Gaffney, wife of the late Edmund, Killycar, Milltown, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital on 13th August 2019. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving son Joseph, sisters Phyllis and Kathleen, daughter-in-law Theresa, grandchildren Shauna, Danny, Ellie and Jodie, brother-in-law Chris, sisters-in-law Mary and Maura, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Milltown, H14 K318 for 11am Mass with burial afterwards in Drumlane Cemetery. 10.00am Mass will also be celebrated in Milltown on Thursday morning.

Eamonn Gallagher Ballyroan Park, Dublin 16, Dublin / Bundoran, Donegal

GALLAGHER, Eamonn (Professor, Faculty of Agriculture, UCD), August 11th, 2019. Ballyroan Park, D.16, formerly of Bundoran, Co. Donegal. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Newpark Care Centre. Beloved husband and best friend of Evelyn (nee Eades), much-loved father of Djinn, Shane and Ruth. Eamonn will be forever loved and sadly missed by his wife, his son and daughters and their partners, his adored grandchildren, and his relatives and friends.

Removal on Thursday morning to the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, for Service at 10 am followed by Cremation. Family flowers only, please; donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul (Donation Box at Chapel). All further enquiries to Massey Bros., Templeogue Village, Ph: 01 4907601.

May they all Rest in Peace.