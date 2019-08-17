Leitrim artists bring INSIDE Craft Trail to Smock Alley Theatre

The INSIDE [CRAFT] trail, a new craft tourism experience positioning the area of Cavan, Leitrim, Longford and Roscommon as a region of creativity exhibits in the Smock Alley, Dublin this Saturday, August 17.



Thirty crafters from across the region will exhibit and promote the trail including three artists and crafts-people from Leitrim.

Through INSIDE [CRAFT] our region’s craft and creative businesses become more visible to you, the visitor, to experience craft, to meet the maker and support small enterprise owners



Arrowe is a ceramic artist who works with porcelain and specialises in crystalline glazes. Arrowe creates sculptural and functional ceramic forms inspired by nature, spirals and fractals. Based at the Leitrim Sculpture Centre, Manorhamilton, he uses glazes and forms to illustrate the presence of organised patterns within chaotic behaviour and within nature.



Huga is a Leitrim based family business creating beautiful objects with paper including notebooks, and origami bouquets.



Roy Humphries based in Mohill brings you the craft of an older tradition with a modern approach.



Ronan Ward from Carrigallen and his wife Orla will showcase his Cavan based print business homebird.ie

