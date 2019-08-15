Mohill announced as one of six towns participating in architecture and design programme

Mohill has been announced as one of the towns participating in a community-led architecture and design programme, ‘Reimagine…’.

The participating towns were announced today, Thursday, by the Irish Architecture Foundation (IAF). Reimagine… brings together local communities, architects, designers and planners to develop projects which will enhance the local built environment of six towns around the country.

The Mohill project will involve working with the community on plans to redevelop a disused building as low-cost accommodation for people engaged in sports in the area.

The Irish Architecture Foundation (IAF) has been working with the Mohill Town Team; Mohill Business Association; Mohill Community Development Association CLG and Leitrim County Council.

Commenting on the announcement of the towns participating in Reimagine…, Nathalie Weadick, Director of the IAF, said: “A key part of the Irish Architecture Foundation’s Strategy is to enable citizens to contribute to and improve their built environment, and this lies at the very heart of Reimagine….

“No one knows more about Mohill than the people who live there, and the overall aim of Reimagine… is to enable local residents to bring about positive change to Mohill through collaborative engagement with professionals in architecture, planning, and design.

“We’re looking forward to progressing the Reimagine… projects in each of the towns in the coming months. Architecture is a civic right, fundamental to the fabric of life, and has the power to improve the daily lives of everyone.”

Also speaking at the launch of Reimagine … was Rebecca Farrell, Leitrim County Council, who said: “We’re delighted that Mohill has been chosen to participate in Reimagine… The project is unique in that it allows Mohill locals, architects, and designers, to work together to bring about positive changes to our civic spaces and we look forward to working with the IAF over the coming months.”

This Sunday, 18th August, the IAF will be at the Agricultural Show from 12pm to 3pm and want to hear the views of locals on the project.

The five other towns participating in Reimagine…, and their projects, are:

Tallaght, Co. Dublin: this project, ‘Melt the Walls’ will focus on enhancing Chamber Square for the local residents with a temporary installation, connecting it with the surrounding cultural buildings;

Kilrush, Co. Clare: the aim of this project is to develop a long-term plan and vision for the town which will have maximum benefit for the local residents and businesses;

Loughrea, Co. Galway: this project will see the creation of an architectural installation along ‘The Walks’ in Loughrea;

Kells, Co. Meath: This project will explore how empty buildings in the town can be repurposed for the use of the community; and

Letterkenny, Co. Donegal: the aim of this project is to develop a pedestrian ‘cultural corridor’ to better link the existing cultural buildings in Letterkenny town.

For further information on the project and on Reimagine…, visit: https:// architecturefoundation.ie/ news/reimagine/.