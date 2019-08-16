Companies, self-employed entrepreneurs, private individuals and local organisations in Leitrim registered 101 new. ie domains in the first half of 2019, according to the latest edition of the .ie Domain Profile Report, published today by IE Domain Registry.

New .ie domain registrations in Connacht in H1 2019 numbered 2,182. At the end of H1 2019, there was a total of 21,155 .ie domains registered in Connacht, up 9.3% year-on-year.

Nationally, the total .ie domain database grew by 8.3% year-on-year, and by nearly 40% compared to the same period five years ago. At the end of H1 2019, there was a total of 273,156 .ie domains.

The .ie domain remains an extremely popular way for Irish businesses to demonstrate their authenticity and trustworthiness to local and international customers: 80.2% of the total .ie database is comprised of companies and self-employed entrepreneurs, up 4% year-on-year.

New .ie registrations by individuals grew by 26.4% year-on-year, which speaks to the growing trend of using websites to build a permanent, personal space on the internet, free from many of the limitations of social networks.

Further illustrating the value of the .ie domain, 240 domains were offered for private sale in H1 2019, up 75% from 137 in the same period last year.

IE Domain Registry insight

IE Domain Registry, the company that manages and maintains .ie, Ireland’s country domain name, says that much of the domain’s recent growth has been powered by a change to registration requirements implemented in March 2018.

While .ie registrants must still prove their connection to Ireland, they no longer need to prove their ‘claim’ to a particular .ie name, which makes the registration process easier and faster, particularly for early-stage start-up businesses.

David Curtin, Chief Executive of IE Domain Registry, said: “In Ireland and in Leitrim, .ie remains the digital gold standard for businesses, entrepreneurs, communities, and individuals that want to build or enhance their online presence.

“For Irish businesses that sell online, .ie represents authenticity and trustworthiness, factors that are hugely important for e-commerce and consumers’ peace of mind. For individuals, a .ie domain has benefits over a social media presence, particularly in terms of control over content and reach, which many social networks restrict as they continue to change their algorithms.”

