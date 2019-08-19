Dromahair's Anita McTiernan seeks help raising funds for Kenyan hospital

Dromahair’s Anita McTiernan, who is based in the Kenyan town on Mutomo is seeking the help of the Leitrim public to raise much needed funds for the hospital in the African town.

Anita, who has been volunteering in the hospital for the past 20 years, has seen dramatic improvements in the quality of life since she first arrived in Kenya but reports hunger is still a significant issue for many people.

Mutomo is located in southeast Kenya, approximately 250k from the capital city, Nairobi. The population of Mutomo is 2,000 but the hospital caters for a large catchment area of 100,000 people, with half of those people under the age of 15.

Anita returns home to Dromahair annually and is once again seeking the assistance of the local community in raising funds that will make a very real difference at the hospital.

Some more pics re Anita McTernan at Mutomo Hospital & Kenya. This is Wambua who is suffering from a burning accident at an open fire.

Equipment is required such as emergency trolleys which have all necessary items on it and can be wheeled next to the child patient and others for prompt and efficient treatment. It saves time and diminishes the risk of medication errors.

Medication trolleys/carts have an individual drawer for each patient and are wheeled from bed to bed in the ward. This cart enhances the safety of children and other patients during medication administration. It is also lockable which is a security feature.

