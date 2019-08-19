Argos workers vote in favour of 2.5% pay increase and improvements to allocation of hours

Mandate Trade Union members working in Argos have voted by a margin of 98% in favour of a 2.5% pay increase, backdated to July 1st 2019, along with provisions for more secure hours and incomes.

Argos employs aproximately 1,000 workers across the Republic of Ireland.

The new agreement includes a process for the allocation of extra hours in stores, ensuring existing staff members are offered excess hours before the hiring of new staff.

This will enable workers to increase their incomes and also provide them with certainty over their earnings.

Argos activist Sarah Byrne from the Liffey Valley store said the deal will significantly improve conditions for Argos staff: “The pay increase is obviously welcome, but probably the most important part of this deal is the clarity it provides in relation to hours.”

She added, “We now know the exact process for the allocation of additional hours, and this helps members to improve their income, and it also helps the company in terms of planning too.”

Danielle Taaffe, shop steward, from the Drogheda store said: “This is my first experience on the Argos National Negotiating Committee and I’m delighted with the outcome.

“Our fellow members have overwhelmingly supported the proposals. I’d urge all workers in Argos to join Mandate because this proves we can achieve huge improvements by standing together.”